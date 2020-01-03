It was an early lead that resulted in the first loss of the season for the New Life Academy girls' basketball team on Thursday night. The Eagles traveled to Visitation and lost 57-38 to put their record at 6-1 on the season.

Visitation ended the first half with a 33-11 lead. New Life came back to win the second half 27-24, but it wasn't enough to earn the overall win on Thursday.

Carly Hager was the lone Eagles player to reach double digits in points with 14 points. Bethany Brocker ended the game with seven points, while McKayla Montgomery and Makenzie Anderstrom finished with five and four points respectively.

This was the one and only game for the Eagles this week as New Life prepares for a road trip to Cannon Falls on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7:15 p.m. for their next game.