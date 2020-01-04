Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch said she was pleased with the results some time off.

"Really, it is up to them on how much work they need to put in over these breaks but I think with how many snow days and meet cancellations we had last year, the guys know they need to get in as much training as they can," Beuch said.

Aidan O'Brien returned as well for the Wingers after missing the previous meets with an injury. O'Brien came in second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.76 seconds. He also was apart of the relay team (Graham Achen, Ethan Ihrke and Nick Bayley) that came in second place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.41.

"We are excited to have Aidan O'Brien back in the water after an injury kept him out for the past few weeks," Beuch said. "We knew he was going to miss out on some good training time, but he had a great meet, taking second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke."

Elsewhere, Bayley came in second in the 100 butterfly (58.81) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.86). Kaleb Dewall finished in second in the 200 freestyle (2:15.07) and second in the 500 freestyle (6:06.62). Dewall, along with Andrew Hines, Zach Hofius and Patrick Hines, helped the 400 freestyle relay come in second place with a time of 4:12.97.