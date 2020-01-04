The Red Wing boys' basketball team fell to Rochester Century 78-55 in the team's first game of the new year Friday night.

At the half, the Wingers trailed the Panthers by nine points. In the second half the Panthers kept the Wingers at bay, outscoring them 43-31.

Winger Denval Atkinson recorded a double-double with team-highs in points (16) and rebounds (16). Deso Buck scored 10 points and had three steals. DonTray Johnson contributed eight points, eight rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Red Wing (2-7) next faces Austin on the road Tuesday.