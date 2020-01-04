The No. 3-ranked Red Wing girls' basketball team extended its win streak to 12 games with a 75-41 win over Rochester Century on Friday.

The Wingers jumped out to a big lead in the first half, entering the locker room up 43-14. From there the Wingers never looked back, outscoring the Panthers 32-27 in the second.

Kyli Nelson led the Wingers in points with 16. Sydnee Nelson made three 3-pointers and finish with 11 points. Abi Deming scored 12 points while Sydney Rahn added six points and had a team-high six rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Sophia Rahn, Elle Thorson and Lily Befort each added six points.

Red Wing (12-0) next hosts Big 9 opponent and No. 4-ranked Austin on Tuesday.