After winning both games at La Crescent's holiday tournament, the Red Wing boys' hockey team fell 4-1 to Albert Lea on Thursday.

After two scoreless periods, the Wingers grabbed an 1-0 lead with a power-play goal by Evan Petersmeyer at 3 minutes, 30 seconds of the third period.

Albert Lea answered with four straight goals. Culley Larson scored unassisted at 8:47 of the third to tie the game 1-1. Larson assisted on Blake Ulve's go-ahead goal at 10:27. Campbell Cichosz found the back of the net at 14:50 and Larson scored his second of the game at 15:21.

Winger goalie Aidan Coyle stopped 32 of 36 shots on net.

Red Wing (5-6) next faces Faribault at home on Thursday.