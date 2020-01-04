Albert Lea pulled away in the second with three goals to beat the Red Wing girls' hockey team 6-3 on Thursday.

The Wingers fell behind 1-0 early in the first period, but didn't trail for long as Allison Roe scored at 3 minutes, 13 seconds of the first to tie the game 1-1. Albert Lea again took a one-goal lead at 7:01 of the first and the Wingers again tied the game. Tatum Zylka scored her third of the season at 9:43 of the first. Allison Dulitz capped off a three-goal period for the Tigers with a short-handed goal at 12:03.

The Tigers scored three times in the second to extend their lead to 6-2. The lone goal of the third came on a Winger power play. Zylka scored her fourth of the season and second of the game at 7:18.

Red Wing fell to 4-11-1 overall. The Wingers next face Rochester Century on Tuesday.