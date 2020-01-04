"The quickness, the speed of Goodhue forced a lot of turnovers and we were able to turn a lot of those into buckets," Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme said.

Joslyn Carlson led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points. Arianna Thomforde had 12 points and six assists. Torrie Rehder and Anika Schafer each had 11 points. Tori Miller scored eight points and Hannah Gadient added seven points.

Cannon Falls 48, Bethlehem Academy 36

Cannon Falls maintained a double-digit lead after lead 30-17 at halftime, beating Bethlehem Academy 48-36.

"We did what we needed to do on defense to win this one," said Cannon Falls head coach Samantha McCamy. "Our game plan was to press them and score off turnovers. We scored 31 points off 31 (Bethlehem Academy) turnovers."

Makayla Bowen led the Bombers with 15 points. Jaci Winchell had eight points and seven rebounds, while Camryn Schroeder added nine points.

Z-M 72, Randolph 37

Zumbrota-Mazeppa cruised past Randolph 72-37 with a strong defensive effort.

"It was good to get back to playing games after the long holiday break," said head coach Andy Bromeling. "We came out strong and played terrific defense tonight."

Raelyn Stiller had five 3-pointers and led the Cougars with 17 points. Ali Hunstad made three 3-pointers and had 15 points. Addie Voxland also had 15 points, while Natalie Dykes added nine points.

Rocket Megan Erickson scored a game-high 19 points. Kenna Otte had four points, while Meredith Taylor and Lydia Coonrod each had three points.

Thursday

Goodhue had little trouble scoring in a 71-21 win over Lyle-Pacelli on Thursday.

"Goodhue's press completely overwhelmed Lyle-Pacelli," said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme.

The Wildcats led 51-10 at the half, then was able to rotate many players into the game in the second. Elissa Lodermeier scored a team-high 16 points with four 3-pointers for the Wildcats. Joslyn Carlson had 14 points and Arianna Thomforde scored 12 points.