The Goodhue boys' basketball team won its second consecutive game with a 65-54 win over Madelia on Saturday.

The Wildcats made many trips to the free-throw line, making 16 of 26 while Madelia was 11-for-17.

Sam Opsahl poured in a team-high 23 points for the Wildcats. Adam Poncelet and Conor O'Reilly each had 12 points. Jason Gorman added 11 points.

Goodhue improved to 2-0 in 2020 and 7-1 overall. The Wildcats next face Z-M on Tuesday.

Litchfield 45, Z-M 38

Zumbrota-Mazeppa came out on the losing end of a low scoring game with Litchfield.

The Cougars trailed 23-20 at halftime and outscored in the second 22-18. Only three players scored for the Cougars. Zach Hutton scored a team-high 16 points with three 3-pointers and seven rebounds. Anthony Cylkowski had 12 points, while Willie Holm had 10 points and three steals.

Z-M (5-4) faces Goodhue on the road on Tuesday.

Friday

Lake City earned another Hiawatha League Valley win Friday night over Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61-48.

The Tigers led by a wide margin, up 45-18 at halftime. The Cougars made a late-game 16-3 run, but it wasn't enough.

Nate Heise scored 20 in the first half and finished with 26 to lead the Tigers. Heise also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Reid Gastner contributed 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. Justin Wohlers had seven points and five rebounds, while Brady Shurhammer added nine points and five rebounds.

Lake City improved to 9-1 overall. The Tigers return to the court Tuesday at Dover-Eyota.

Goodhue 56, Medford 37

Goodhue rolled past Medford, winning 56-37.

The Wildcats led 27-11 after the first half and never looked back. Conor O'Reilly led the Wildcats with 13 points. Sam Opsahl had 11 points and Jason Gorman scored 10 points.

Area Scores:

K-W 94, Hope Academy 71