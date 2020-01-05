The score was tied 17-17 at the end of the first half on Friday night, but Edina took control in the second half to win 51-37 over the Woodbury girls' basketball team.

It was a non-conference game to start off the second half of the season and the Royals had only five players score in the game on Friday. Carley West led Woodbury with 15 points, while Mary Grant finished with eight points.

Lexy Paulson and Calie Mundahl each scored six points and Megan Hurley rounded out the Royals with two points.

The loss puts the Royals at 5-7 on the season as Woodbury goes back to conference games starting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. as the Royals travel to Park for a crosstown rivalry game.