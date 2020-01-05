It was a productive first half for the Woodbury boys' basketball team as it hosted Apple Valley on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference game. The Royals were hoping to start the second half of the season on the right note against a strong opponent.

Woodbury started the game with a 44-31 lead at halftime and Apple Valley won the second half, but it wasn't enough to earn the victory.

"We just need to continue to keep learning and growing as a team," said Woodbury head coach Kent Getzlaff after the Royals holiday tournament at the end of December. "I like what I see from this team and we'll continue to get better as we prepare for the section tournament."

Woodbury had three players reach double digits on Saturday with Bradley Cimperman leading the Royals and scoring 19 points. Mac Lockner and Parker McMorrow finished the game with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Bloke Rohrer ended the night with eight points, while Donald West finished with seven. Davionte Culpepper and Devin Padelford rounded out the Royals with six points each.

The Royals will start the second half of the conference season and Getzlaff understands that changes will need to be made as they play the next couple of months.

"We have to focus on one game at a time because each team is going to be tough," Getzlaff said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what these players can do as we get ready for the section tournament."

The Royals will start up their conference season once again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 as Woodbury hosts Park in a crosstown rivalry game.