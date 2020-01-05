The Park boys' basketball team traveled to Eastview on Saturday for a nonconference game. The Wolfpack kept it close in the first half, but the Lightning came out firing in the second half to win 93-79.

Park led 44-43 over Eastview at the half, but the Lightning outscored the Wolfpack, 50-35, in the second half.

Jayden Lane had a memorable game as he led the Wolfpack with 30 points, while Ethan Townsend scored 20. Evan Bearth finished the game with 14 points and Jack Blumberg scored nine.

The Wolfpack will head back into the conference season on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. as Park travels to Woodbury for a crosstown rivalry game.