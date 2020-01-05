Saturday night

The Park boys' hockey team wanted to get back on a winning streak after a hard loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday night. The Wolfpack had another conference game on Saturday night as they traveled to Mounds View.

Park scored at least one goal in every period, which led to the team winning 5-3 over the Mustangs and improving their record to 3-7-1 on the season and 1-5-1 in the conference.

Mounds View scored the first goal of the game to take a 1-0 lead about a minute and a half into the game. Park scored the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead halfway through the first period.

Ryan McCarthy and Matthew Thompson scored the two goals, while Thompson, Dalton Anderson and McCarthy recorded the assists. The Mustangs tied the game up at 2-2, but the Wolfpack scored one more goal before the first period ended.

Thompson scored his second goal of the game with an assist from Anderson to give Park a 3-2 lead.

In the second period, Park scored another goal from Samuel Janski with an assist from Lex Lindow to create a 4-2 lead. Mounds View scored another goal to keep it close at 4-3, but the Wolfpack scored their final goal in the third period to claim the 5-3 win.

The final goal came from Thompson yet again with his third goal of the game to create a hat trick. The assist came from Vincent Lucio.

The Wolfpack will try to bring this momentum into next week as they get ready for their next game on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. as Park travels to Woodbury for a crosstown rivalry game.

Thursday night

It was a night completely controlled by Cretin-Derham Hall as the Park boys' hockey team hosted the Raiders on Thursday night. The Wolfpack scored first, but ultimately Cretin-Derham Hall won 7-2.

Dalton Anderson scored the first goal for the Wolfpack from an assist by Samuel Janski and Matthew Thompson. The Raiders scored two straight goals to make it a 2-1 lead.

In the third period, Cretin-Derham Hall scored another goal to make it a 3-1 game. Then, Park scored its second and final goal by Thompson and the assist came from Ryan McCarthy.

After the 3-2 game, the Raiders scored four straight goals to make it a 7-2 win.