The Park girls' hockey team played a close game against Mounds View on Saturday, but the Mustangs were able to score that fifth and needed goal to win 5-4 over the Wolfpack.

The loss drops Park's record to 6-9-1 on the season and 4-5-1 in the conference.

Mounds View scored three goals in the first period, while Park scored one to create a 3-1 lead for the Mustangs early in the game. That one goal by the Wolfpack came from Taylar Nadler and the assist was recorded by Julia Menard and Shelby Hansen.

The Mustangs continued extending their lead as they scored two more goals in the second period to make it a 5-1 game. The Wolfpack came back though with one goal in the second by Alli Lentz and the assist from Hansen and Emily Waldo.

In the third period, Park had goals from Adie Steinke and Mackenzie Husaby, while the assists were recorded by Shauna Miller, Emma Henderson and Steinke.

The comeback was strong, but the Wolfpack came up one goal short of tying the game as Mounds View won. The goal scoring and momentum from the comeback will carry into Park's next game on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. as the Wolfpack hosts Irondale for another conference game.