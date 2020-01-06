Since February 2012, the East Ridge girls' hockey team has either won or tied with Woodbury in every head-to-head game. On Saturday, that streak came to an end as the Royals won 2-1 over the Raptors.

“It feels really good,” said Royals senior forward Elizabeth Lange. “We came together, had fun, and it was a celebration of how far we’ve come, even since the last time we played them.”

This was the second time these two teams met this season and the Raptors earned the 3-1 win in the first game, but Woodbury head coach Tony Scheid has seen steady improvement from this team all season long.

“When you are off for 14 days, you wonder if you will come out flat and it takes a game for you to get back into it," Scheid said. "But right from the get-go, the girls were firing on all cylinders.”

The Royals came out with a good amount of energy and the girls were excited about playing an opponent, especially East Ridge. It was a defensive battle in the first period as neither team scored and it remained a 0-0 tie.

Woodbury scored the first goal of the game about 11 and a half minutes into the second period as Amelia Karelitz found the back of the net for a 1-0 Royal lead. The assist came from Erika Roepke.

The Royals tacked on one more goal in the second period as Hayley Zwakman scored a goal with only 2.8 seconds left on the clock. The assist came from Isabel Lippai and the confidence was entirely with Woodbury as the third period started.

"Definitely a confidence builder," said Woodbury's Elizabeth Molnau. "I guess from there we kind of knew what was going to happen and it was fun to do that as a team."

The Raptors took over the momentum near the end of the third period as Fiona Claugherty connected on a power play goal to make it a 2-1 game. Woodbury was able to fight off a last-minute opportunity to record the victory.

Anna Julius came up big for the Royals as she saved 29 of 30 shots on Saturday creating a 96.7 saving percentage. Scheid applauded her effort this entire season and he added that her teammates and coaches can rely on her to get key saves to keep the Royals in the game.

As for the Raptors, head coach Kim McClintick said they were dealing with some roster shifts before the game started as players were ill or injured. Defensively, the Raptors kept switching out two or three defenders all game, but Woodbury was able to find a couple openings for goals.

Emerald Kelley had a strong game for East Ridge as she saved 29 of 31 shots to create a 93.5 saving percentage for the Raptors.

"Woodbury came out with a lot of energy and we weren't able to match it all game," McClintick said. "It was a good game by them. We just need to refocus this upcoming week as we get ready for more conference games ahead."

Both teams will be starting a long stretch of conference games and the two teams feel ready for what may be coming in the next couple of weeks.

Woodbury will prepare for a home game against Forest Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m., while East Ridge hits the road on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. to play at White Bear Lake.