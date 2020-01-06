The stands were packed with East Ridge and Woodbury fans as the rivalry started for the 2019-20 season.

The two teams faced off for the first time this season on Saturday night at East Ridge and the Raptors took control of the game early. That confidence continued throughout the entire game as East Ridge earned the 3-0 win and goalie Conner Dokken recorded his first varsity shutout of his career.

“You grow up watching these games get played and you dream of playing in them one day,” said East Ridge’s Jack McVey. “It’s amazing to play in these games and it’s even better when you come out with the win.”

The Raptors came out firing in the first period as Marco Troje scored the first goal of the game about two minutes in. After connecting on the goal with the assist from Jack Brown and Blake Polifka, Troje skated over to the East Ridge student section to celebrate the lead.

About seven and a half minutes after the first goal, Nate Somers connected for the second goal. The assist came from McVey and Polifka.

McVey put the icing on the cake in the second period with a goal as East Ridge took the 3-0 lead until the final horn. Quinn Carter and Tanner Johnson recorded the assist.

The third period was a defensive show for the Raptors defensemen and their goalie Dokken. He saved all 12 shots tonight.

“Conner has kept us in a lot of games this season,” Somers said. “He’s been great this year and continues to get better each game. Our defensemen also do a great job stopping the pucks from reaching him, so it’s a good teamwork.”

McVey and Somers agreed that the balance between offense and defense has continued to get better each day and they hope it carries into the second half of the season.

As for the Royals, they will be starting the conference season with hopes of catching a similar hit streak they had last season at this time. It’s all about who’s on a hot streak heading into sections.

East Ridge is hoping to get that hot streak too, but this rivalry win will generate confidence for the Raptors as they prepare for the upcoming week.

The Raptors will have one non-conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. as they travel to Bloomington Jefferson. This game starts a three-game road trip for East Ridge as the team plays at Roseville and Mounds View next week.

The Royals will return home on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. as they prepare for another rivalry game against Park. Then, Woodbury will travel to Irondale on Saturday to conclude the week.