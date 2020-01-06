After losing three straight close games to nonconference opponents, the East Ridge boys’ basketball team came into the new year with a new mentality.

They just wanted to work together and focus on one possession at a time. That mentality has sparked two strong performances by the Raptors against some key nonconference opponents.

First, the Raptors traveled to Wayzata on Thursday and came out with an 84-61 victory. Then, East Ridge hosted Edina on Saturday and won 84-58.

“We had some close losses these last couple of weeks and we learned from it,” said Ben Carlson after the Wayzata game. “Ultimately, we wanted to build some momentum heading into the conference season and we were able to do that.”

The Wayzata game was focused on stopping the Trojans 3-point play. They have many 3-point shooters and once they get hot from behind the arc, it’s hard to stop them.

The Raptors came out focused on stopping that aspect of the game and we’re able to do that efficiently. Wayzata couldn’t get into a rhythm and East Ridge took advantage of their misses.

On the offensive end, the Raptors had a strong balance between post play and 3-point shooting. The Trojans couldn’t defend both and that created the dominating victory.

“We’ve been working this season to create a strong balance between the post and the outside,” said Kendall Blue after the Wayzata game. “I think this was one of our strongest nights offensively where we had a good balance.”

Carlson and Blue led the team with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Drew Adams and Brody Kriesel each scored 11 points to help earn the win.

That momentum carried from Thursday into Saturday as East Ridge played Edina. Once again, the offense was clicking and the defense was shutting down the Hornets.

The Raptors had a 47-28 lead at the half and continued to outscore Edina 37-30 in the second half to earn the dominating victory.

Carlson had another impressive performance as he led East Ridge with 30 points. Kriesel also had a strong game with 20 points.

Nolan Goetz and Blue also scored in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“We want to play our best basketball in March and we’re taking steps towards that to start off the second half of the season,” said head coach Josh Peltier. “Now, we just need to build from this and keep learning as the conference season comes up.”

The Raptors will start their conference season once again on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. as East Ridge hosts Stillwater. Then, the Raptors finish the week with a game at home against Forest Lake on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.