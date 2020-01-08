The Goodhue girls' basketball limited Zumbrota-Mazeppa with intense defense in a 56-36 win on Tuesday.

Despite shooting 50 percent from the free-throw line (9-for-18), the Wildcats committed few fouls in their press defense.

"That ability to play our pressing defense without fouling was very important as was Anika Schafer hitting those 3-pointers against Zumbrota-Mazeppa's zone defense," said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme.

"Very few teams play as intense as they do and this was a great learning game for us," Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling said of Goodhue's defense. " I am proud of the girls on how they kept their composure and played through everything."

Schafer paced the Wildcats with four 3-pointers and a game-high 14 points. Arianna Thomforde had 11 points and four assists. Tori Miller scored 10 points, while Elissa Lodermeier added seven points.

Ali Hunstad led the Cougars with two 3-pointers and 10 points. Sarah Mensink scored nine points, while Addie Voxland had two 3-pointers and eight points.

Goodhue hosts Triton on Thursday, while Z-M travels to Lake City on Friday.

Cannon Falls 56, Pine Island 46

Tied 26-26 at halftime, Cannon Falls pulled away in the second half to earn the victory.

Jaci Winchell led the Bombers with 15 points and eight rebounds. Belle Freeberg scored 14 points. Makayla Bowen had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Bella Davisson added 10 points.

Panther Alex Larson scored a game-high 24 points. Krista Holzer nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Brooke Sinning contributed nine points and eight rebounds.

Cannon Falls next faces Stewartville on Thursday. Pine Island takes on Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.

Area Scores:

Lake City 62, Byron 48

Triton 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56

Randolph 61, Lyle-Pacelli 33

Monday

Cannon Falls won its third consecutive game with a 65-41 victory over New Life Academy on Monday.

The Bombers capitalized on their trips to the free-throw line, making 14 of 17. Four Bombers reached double-digits in points.

Belle Freeberg led the Bombers with 18 points, four rebounds and three 3-pointers. Jaci Winchell, Charli Duden and Bella Davisson each had 10 points. Duden and Winchell combined for 11 rebounds.

Lake City 69, Chatfield 41

Lake City earned win No. 10 of the season with a 69-41 victory over Chatfield.

Mya Shones had big night for the Tigers, leading the team with 24 points. Natalie Bremer had 15 points and Grace Bany added 11 points.

Dover-Eyota 64, Pine Island 59

Pine Island fell in a narrow 5-point loss to Dover-Eyota.

"Pretty even on the glass with the team totals being Pine Island with 31 and Dover-Eyota with 28," said Pine Island head coach Aaron Maxson. "Dover-Eyota did a better job of taking care of the ball down the stretch which helped them pull out the win."

Alex Larson led the Panthers with five 3-pointers and a game-high 21 points. Brooke Sinning added 12 points. Krista Holzer had a team-high 10 rebounds along with seven points.