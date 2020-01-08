In a matchup featuring the No. 3 and No. 4-ranked teams in Class AAA, both teams had something to prove. Austin came in ranked No. 4 and off a loss at the Rochester Hoops Challenge to Simley. Red Wing, the No. 3-ranked team, had yet to lose in the current season.

The intensity was higher with such a high-profile game and larger crowd. Despite the buildup, Red Wing head coach Peter Johnson said it was just another regular season game.

"Win or lose, we are going to figure out what we need to get better at and we did that tonight," Johnson said. "We came out on the short end, and you always want to win, but we learned what we have to get better at."

Austin added a last-second layup to win 42-34 on Tuesday night.

What the Wingers did well was match the Packers interior defense. All night long, Sydney Rahn, Abi Deming and others stood tall in the paint and made it extremely tough for the Packers to get any easy layups. The Wingers did allow some outside shots, but were quick to the grab the rebound on a missed shot.

"I thought defensively we played outstanding," Johnson said. "That's a team that scores 70 points per game and we held them to (42)."

On offense, the Wingers relied heavily on Deming. The first seven points of the game were scored by Deming, which got her and the Wingers off to a fast start. She found different lanes to cut to the basket and was able to draw fouls. When sent to the line, Deming was a perfect 5-for-5. Johnson said, points-wise it was her best night of the season.

"Abi has come into this year with a different fire in her," Johnson said of Deming who finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. "She's a really good basketball player and makes us so much better on both ends of the floor."

Aside from Deming's performance, both teams missed a lot of shots. The Packers shot 30 percent from the field while the Wingers shot 27 percent. Usually able to shoot from behind the arc, the Wingers went 0-for-8 because of the Packers aggressive man-to-man defense.

The Wingers held off the Packers despite not being to able to take many 3-pointers for a majority of the game. The Packers never led until the final minutes of the second half. With under 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, the Packers took a 33-32 lead on short-range shot.

With Deming doing all she could to score, the Wingers appeared to be treading water offensively leading up to that point. For nearly six minutes of the second half, the Wingers didn't score after beginning the half on a 7-0 run.

Johnson said of the things the team needs to improve on, being quicker on offense and recognizing where to cut hard to the basket was a big one.

"Offensively, we've talked as the coaches to (the players) for the better part of two weeks, that we need to move quicker, we have to cut harder. We have to make ourselves harder to guard," Johnson said.

Johnson added he likes being able to see his team play good teams because it serves as measuring stick for where the team is at.

"Offensively, we were probably a little tight because its Austin and they were trying to get them back for last year," Johnson said. "We play them again in a month. We'll be ready."