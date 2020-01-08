The Lake City boys' basketball cruised to a 79-54 win over Dover-Eyota on Tuesday to extend its win streak to six games.

Nate Heise led the Tigers with his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 34 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. His 26 points in the first half helped the Tigers get a lead, then maintain it the rest of the of the half.

Reid Gastner scored 15 points and had five rebounds. Jake Wohlers added 14 points on four 3-pointers. Justin Wohlers had nine points and a team-high seven assists.

Lake City next faces Z-M on Friday.

Goodhue 56, Z-M 42

Goodhue managed to erase a 6-point deficit at halftime and come away with a 56-42 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Wildcat Sam Opsahl passed 1,000 career points in the victory. He finished with 13 for the game. Will Opsahl led the Wildcats with 14 points. Jason Gorman and Sam Peterson each had 10 points.

Anthony Cylkowski made five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for the Cougars. Zach Hutton scored 11 points and Willie Holm added seven points.

Goodhue faces Triton on the road on Thursday. Z-M next hosts Lake City on Friday.

Area Scores:

Triton 75, Kenyon-Wanamingo 61

Lyle-Pacelli 81, Randolph 75