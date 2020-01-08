Austin defeated Red Wing 72-51 in boys' basketball action on Tuesday.
The Wingers came up with 12 steals, but committed 23 turnovers while the Packers had just nine turnovers. In the first half, the Wingers fell behind and trailed 43-25 going into the second.
Winger Deso Buck made six 3-pointers and led the team in scoring with 21 points. Denval Atkinson had 12 points, a team-high nine rebounds and three steals. DonTray Johnson also scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals.
Red Wing next faces Albert Lea on Friday.