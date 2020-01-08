The Wingers came up with 12 steals, but committed 23 turnovers while the Packers had just nine turnovers. In the first half, the Wingers fell behind and trailed 43-25 going into the second.

Winger Deso Buck made six 3-pointers and led the team in scoring with 21 points. Denval Atkinson had 12 points, a team-high nine rebounds and three steals. DonTray Johnson also scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Red Wing next faces Albert Lea on Friday.