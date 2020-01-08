The Woodbury girls' hockey team had some confidence heading into Tuesday's game against Forest Lake after the win against East Ridge.

The score remained tied at 0-0 after the first period, but Forest Lake scored three goals in the second and one in the third to win 4-0 over the Royals.

Woodbury's goalie Anna Julius saved 41 or 45 shots on Tuesday creating a 91.1 saving percentage.

The Royals will look to get back on the winning streak on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. as they travel to the National Sports Center in Blaine to take on Irondale/St. Anthony.