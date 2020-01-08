After losing on Saturday to Woodbury, the East Ridge girls' hockey team was looking to bounce back and even up their record. The Raptors faced off against White Bear Lake on Monday night and it took extra time to determine a winner.

The score was tied at 0-0 after the first period, but East Ridge took a 2-0 lead in the second period. Fiona Claugherty scored the first goal of the game and Emma Fetch scored the next goal.

Lily Fetch and Claugherty recorded the assist on Emma Fetch's goal. At the end of the second period, the Raptors led the Bears 2-1. White Bear Lake tied the game at 2-2 in the third period and it stayed tied at the end of regulation.

The game went into overtime, but it only took the Raptors 52 seconds to earn the 3-2 victory as Claugherty scored her second goal of the game to win on Monday night.

East Ridge goalie Emerald Kelley had a strong night saving 21 of 23 shots and created a 91.3 saving percentage.

The Raptors are now 8-8-1 on the season and 7-4 in the conference as they prepare for a non-conference game at North St. Paul/Tartan on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m.