The East Ridge boys' hockey team brought the confidence and momentum from Saturday's win against Woodbury into Tuesday's game against Bloomington Jefferson. It was a low-scoring game until the third period when the Raptors scored five goals to win 7-4 in the non-conference game.

The Raptors started the game with a 1-0 lead after a goal from Quinn Carter. Bloomington Jefferson came back in the first period to take a 2-1 lead and it extended to 3-1 early in the second period.

Tyler Wenshau brought the Raptors closer with a goal in the second period to make it a 3-2 game. Evan Ceglar and Nate Somers helped with the assist on the goal.

Then, the momentum changed as East Ridge took full control of the game. Nick Landin and Jack Brown each scored two goals in the third period, while Marco Troje scored his own goal to make it a 7-4 final on Tuesday night.

Brown recorded two assists, while Troje, Ceglar, Somers, Landin and Carter each earned one assist in the third period.

It was a big scoring night for the Raptors and they hope that continues as they continue their road trip on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Roseville.