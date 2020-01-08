It was a tough night for the East Ridge girls' basketball team as the Raptors traveled to top-ranked Stillwater on Tuesday night for a conference game.

The Ponies took a 35-23 lead at the half and continued extending that lead in the second half to defeat the Raptors 72-40.

East Ridge was led by Emily Christenson who had 14 points and was the only double-digit points scorer on Tuesday. Madalyn Slavin and Ella Stegeman each scored eight points, while Grace Bennett and Britt Carlson scored four points each.

The Raptors will continue playing on the road this week as they travel to Forest Lake on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. for another conference game.