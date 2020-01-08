After two strong wins last week, the dominance continued for the East Ridge boys' basketball team on Tuesday night as the Raptors hosted Stillwater in a conference game.

The Raptors finished the first half with a 42-22 lead and outscored the Ponies 39-34 in the second half to win 81-56.

Ben Carlson has stayed consistent all season and led the Raptors with 21 points, while three other players reached double digits for points. Drew Adams finished with 18 points, while Kendall Blue and Zac Thomas scored 15 and 13 points respectively.

East Ridge stayed undefeated in the conference with a 4-0 record and improved to 7-4 in the overall record. The Raptors will continue the conference game schedule as they host Forest Lake on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.