The rivalry between Woodbury and Park was shown on Tuesday night as the two teams faced off in a girls' basketball game at Park High School.

It was a back-and-forth game between the two teams, but ultimately the Royals with the 64-59 win over the Wolfpack. Woodbury took a 29-28 lead at the half and outscored Park 35-31 in the second half to win the game.

Carley West had a memorable game as she led the Royals with 23 points, while Lexy Paulson also scored in double digits with 14 points. Megan Hurley and Mattea Henry each finished the game with five points.

Justine Jameson also had a memorable night as she led the Wolfpack with 27 points. Madeline Blumberg also scored in the double digits with 15 points. Ayanii Satcher also scored seven points on Tuesday night.