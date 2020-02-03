The New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central dance teams also had outstanding days at the 2020 Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches State Championships in La Crosse on Saturday.

All three teams had top five finishes in the 2020 state championships. New Richmond’s team earned fourth place finishes with both its routines. Somerset had the best finish in school history with a second place finish, along with a fifth place performance. St. Croix Central placed fifth and eighth with its routines.

Somerset

The 2020 Somerset team is the first Spartan team to earn medals at state and the Spartans missed by one point in being state champions. The Spartans finished one point behind Chilton for the state championship in the Division 3 kick competition.

“Somerset has never medaled at state, so that was amazing,” said Somerset coach Kacie Larkowski.

This is also the first time the Spartans have brought home two trophies from the state championships. They won the second trophy with their fifth place finish in the Division 3 hip hop division.

Larkowski said the team focused honing their technique as they prepared for the state meet.

“Overall, the technique of this team gets stronger every year, and I think that’s showing in the scores we are getting,” Larkowski said. “I firmly believe that the difference in the team this season was their support of each other. They are each so strong as dancers and individuals, but together they form a tight bond that shows on the floor. They became a family this season, and that alone makes them strong.”

New Richmond

The Tigers competed in Division 2 in the kick division and Division 3 in the pom division and the Tigers were able to earn fourth place trophies with both of their performances.

First-year Tiger coach Brooke Jenderny said the team worked on precision in its routines in the days leading up to the state meet.

“We wanted our state performance to be the culmination of all of our hard work throughout the year. We always use the phrase "last time, best time" and that is truly what we did,” Jenderny said.

The Tigers graduate one senior, Bethany Beseman. Jenderny said that with the quantity of girls returning, they’ll start next season with high goals.

“We can only hope to dream bigger and perform better. We want a podium spot, and I have no doubt the girls will work to achieve that. Being such a young team, we have a lot more time to grow together and become stronger,” Jenderny said.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers placed fifth out of eight teams in the Division 3 dance division. Central placed eighth out of 13 teams competing in the Division 4 pom division.

Central’s Emma Knospe also earned all-state honors with her solo performance.

Central coach Becky Dillon said the team has five seniors, so state was a bittersweet performance because it will be the last time this team will be competing together as a group.