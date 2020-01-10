After winning a big rivalry game on Tuesday night, the Woodbury girls' basketball team continued their road trip to Eden Prairie on Wednesday night. The Royals were down 20 points at the half and it led to a 66-38 loss to drop their record to 6-8 on the season.

There was zero Woodbury players that reached double digits in points as Carley West led the Royals with nine points. Lexy Paulson finished with eight points and Mattea Henry and Mary Grant ended the night with seven and six points respectively.

The Royals will return home for a conference game against White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.