The Woodbury boys' basketball team wanted to take the momentum from Tuesday's win against Park into Thursday's game at White Bear Lake for another key conference game.

The Bears took a 34-28 lead in the first half and never looked back as Woodbury lost 70-63 to drop to 6-5 on the season and 2-3 in the conference standings.

Bradley Cimperman led the Royals with 23 points, while Devin Padelford was the only other player to reach double digits with 10 points. Donald West and Blake Rohrer also had strong nights with eight and seven points respectively.

Woodbury will have the weekend off as the Royals prepare for a home conference game against Roseville on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.