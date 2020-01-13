The Red Wing boys' basketball team trailed by nine points going into the second half, but fell couldn't keep up with Hibbing in an 89-63 loss on Saturday.

The Wingers trailed 49-40 after the first half and were outscored 40-23 in the second.

Denval Atkinson poured in 33 points to lead the Wingers. Atkinson also led the team in rebounds with nine. Ben Kuehni scored 10 points and had two steals. Deso Buck had eight points on two 3-pointers, while DonTray Johnson contributed seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

Red Wing fell to 2-10 overall. The Wingers next face Winona on Tuesday.

Friday

Red Wing came up short against Albert Lea, losing 62-54 on Friday.

The Tigers outscored the Wingers 34-19 in the first half. In the second the Wingers found a groove, scoring 35 points. The Tigers drew lots of fouls, shooting 18 of 26 at the free-throw line while the Wingers were 7-for-10.

Deso Buck scored 26 points and made 5 of 11 from behind the arc to lead the Wingers. Denval Atkinson had 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds. DonTray Johnson added nine points, a team-high six assists and team-high four steals.