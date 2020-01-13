The Red Wing girls' basketball team got back in the column with a 79-64 victory over Albert Lea on Friday.

The Wingers outscored the Tigers 43-24 in the first half and maintained that lead throughout the second half.

Winger Abi Deming shot a perfect 11 of 11 from the field, finishing with a team-high 23 points. Kyli Nelson shot 5 of 7 from behind the arc for 15 points. Sydnee Nelson had 11 points and a team-high seven assists. Sydney Rahn and Elle Thorson each contributed 10 points, while Rahn had five rebounds and four assists.

Sixth-ranked Red Wing (13-1, 9-1 Big 9) next hosts Winona on Tuesday.