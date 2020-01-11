While the Wingers lost the meet, the individual improvement from Tuesday was evident.

"This was our second meet this week and our goal was just to not show up tired," said Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch. "Most of the older athletes know that have two meets in three days can feel a lot like a section and state meet later on in the season. For a few of the guys, I put them in the same events from meet to meet to simulate what sections is going to feel like. In many races, they improved from their times since Tuesday, which is a great sign of our training."

Aidan O'Brien, Ethan Ihrke, Graham Achen and Nick Bayley won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 41.43 seconds.

Elsewhere, Achen won the 500 freestyle with a time 5:41.59. Bayley had the second fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.19) and came in second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.01.

Kaleb Dewall finished in second place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.03. Zach Hofius finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.18.

Tuesday

Red Wing beat River Falls 96-78 on Tuesday.

"We had a good match-up against River Falls on Tuesday," Beuch said. "This is not a team we would normally compete against, but with them being so close and similar in size, it was worth the time to see them. We had some close races, which both teams thrive off of."

Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Nick Bayley and Graham Achen won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 54.12 seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, O'Brien, Achen, Bayley and Ethan Ihrke won the race in 1:43.22.

Bayley won the 200 individual medley (2:21.59) and the 100 butterfly (58.56). O'Brien won the 100 freestyle (56.61) and finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.47).

Patrick Hines came in second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:19.25. Achen won the 100 backstroke (1:09.14) finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5;25.40.