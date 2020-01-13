Gabby McDonald set the pace early for the Eagles with a goal 20 seconds into the game. Rachel Zastoupil scored later in the first at 3 minutes, 19 seconds.

Leading 2-0, the Eagles extended their lead to three on Gabby McDonald's second of the game at 5:46 of the second. McDonald later scored for the hat trick at 12:30 of the second.

The Wingers hung in shot-for-shot in the first with the Eagles outshooting them 12-10. In the second, the Eagles outshot the Wingers 14-4.

The Wingers had four power plays, but came up empty.

Goaltender Leigha Kitzmann made 31 saves in net for the Wingers.

Red Wing (5-12-1) faces Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.