In a rematch of last season's Class A state championship, the Goodhue girls' basketball team got the upper hand on Saturday. The Wildcats squared off against first-ranked Minneota at the Kasson-Mantorville Showcase and won big 64-44.

The Wildcats trailed 10-2 early in the game, but finished the first half on a 6-0 run to into the locker room up 32-24. From there the Wildcats widened its lead in the second en route to the victory.

Wildcat Arianna Thomforde was named Player of the Game, scoring a team-high 14 points. Joslyn Carlson had 12 points. Anika Schafer poured in 12 points on four 3-pointers. Elissa Lodermeier and Torrie Rehder each added seven points.

Eighth-ranked Goodhue improved to 15-1 overall. The Wildcats next face Stewartville on Friday.

Lake City 80, Norwood-Young America 42

Lake City won its fifth straight game with a victory at the Kasson-Mantorville Showcase.

Tiger Natalie Bremer earned Player of the Game honors with a 27-point performance.

Lake City improved to 13-4 overall.

Friday

Goodhue cruised past Triton on Friday, winning 77-28.

The Wildcats shot well from behind the arc as they made 11 3-pointers, the most in any game this season. Twelve different players scored and seven different players made a 3-pointer for the Wildcats.

Wildcat Elissa Lodermeier led the way with 15 points. Anika Schafer made four 3-pointers for 12 points. Madee Benda and Elisabeth Gadient each had nine points. Joslyn Carlson contributed eight points and six rebounds.

Lake City 62, Z-M 36

Lake City had little problems scoring in a 62-36 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

The Tigers were led by Grace Bany who scored a game-high 14 points. Mya Shones had 12 points. Natalie Bremer scored 11 points, while Jacey Majerus and Lilly Meincke each added nine points.

Natalie Dykes led the Cougars with 12 points. Ali Hunstad and Addie Voxland each contributed seven points.

K-W 63, Kingsland 50

Kenyon-Wanamingo had two players score at least 20 points in a 63-50 victory over Kingsland.

Riley Dummer led the Knights with 22 points. Julianna Boyum was right behind with 20 points. Dummer grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and made five 3-pointers, while Boyum had six rebounds and four 3-pointers.

Area Score:

Randolph 69, Schaeffer Academy 29