Red Wing rallied for two goals in the third period but fell short of the win, losing 5-3 to Simley on Saturday.

Simley's Shane Prifrel scored on the power play to extend the lead to 5-1 at 8:04 in the third period. Isaac French found the back of the net at 12:32 in the third and again to record a hat trick at 14:01 to bring the Wingers within two goals. Simley held off the Wingers to secure the win.

Spartan Anthony Tuccitto got the scoring started at 4:39 of the first. French tied the game 1-1 at 1:22 of the second, but the Spartans answered with three unanswered goals to close out the second and take a 4-1 lead into the third.

Winger Jack Dube assisted on two of French's goals. Goaltender Aidan Coyle made 45 saves for the Wingers.

Red Wing (5-9) next travels to Coon Rapids on Tuesday.