Thursday night

Park won 9-1 on Tuesday night against Irondale and that scored flipped in favor of Stillwater on Thursday night as the Ponies had a dominating performance against the Wolfpack.

The Ponies scored four goals in the first, one goal in the second and four more goals in the third to win on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack scored one goal and that came in the second period from Adie Steinke.

Park will have the weekend off before playing another tough conference opponent, Forest Lake, on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday night

It was a dominating performance by the Park girls' hockey team as the Wolfpack won 9-1 on Tuesday night in a strong conference win over Irondale/St. Anthony.

In the first period, Mackenzie Husaby and Shauna Miller scored the two goals to give Park a 2-0 lead. That lead extended to 6-0 in the second period as Husaby scored two more goals to make it a hat trick for her on the night.

Miller scored her second goal of the game, while Adie Steinke added her first of the night. Irondale scored one goal in the end of the second period to make it a 6-1 game.

The scoring continued into the third period as Alli Lentz and Addy Finn each scored their first goals on Tuesday night. Miller also scored another goal to make it a hat trick for her as well.

Defensively, Jocelyn Veary had a strong night as Park's goalie saving 13 of 14 shots and creating a 92.9 saving percentage.