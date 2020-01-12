There was an early 2-0 deficit for the Woodbury boys' hockey team on Saturday night, but the Royals came back to win 6-2.

Woodbury scored five goals in the second period and each goal was scored by a different player. Those five players consisted of: Quinn Krueger, Luke Danielson, Ben Tarlton, Dylan Chapman and Charles Schuyler. Those goals had assists from Tarlton, Ayden Hooley, Krueger, Tyler Kulesa, Alex Glaeser, Tyler Barry and Andrew Zimmerman.

The Royals added one more goal in the third period by Danielson with an assist coming from Hooley and Krueger.

Woodbury will return home next week as the Royals play White Bear Lake on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in a key conference game.