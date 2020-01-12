The Park boys' hockey team had a tough overtime loss on Thursday night against Woodbury and they were looking to end that losing streak before it started.

The Wolfpack was able to come out firing on Saturday night as they hosted Roseville in a conference game. Park had a strong night and won 5-2 to help improve its record.

The first two goals came in the first period for the Wolfpack as Brandon Greeder and Samuel Janski each scored. Carter Newpower, Matthew Thompson, Jack Weidner and Dalton Anderson recorded the assists.

With about 10 minutes left in the second period, Park ended the lead to 3-0 after a goal from Newpower and assists from Colin Jungwirth and Anderson.

Roseville scored two goals in the third period, but the Wolfpack scored twice as well to win the game. Anderson and Thompson scored for Park as Weidner recorded an assist.

The Wolfpack will host Apple Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. for a non-conference game before getting back to the conference schedule later in the week.