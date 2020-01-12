Irondale had an eight-point lead at the half on Friday night, but the Park girls' basketball team came storming back in the second half to make it close. Ultimately, the Wolfpack fell a point short with a 55-54 loss in the conference game.

Park had three players reach double digits in scoring as Justin Jameson led the Wolfpack with 17 points. Ashanti Boykin and Elsa Olson also had strong games with 13 and 10 points respectively. Ayanii Satcher and Madeline Blumberg rounded out the team with eight and six points respectively.

The Wolfpack will play another conference opponent on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. as Park hosts Cretin-Derham Hall.