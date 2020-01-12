Thursday night

The streak was snapped on Thursday night as the New Life Academy girls' basketball team earned a 56-40 win over St. Croix Prep on Thursday night.

The Eagles took a commanding 36-16 lead at the half and kept that lead for the majority of the second half to win the game.

Carly Hager had a memorable night with 22 points, while Kaitlyn Groeneweg and McKayla Montgomery finished with 14 and 11 points respectively. It was a strong way to end a busy week for the Eagles as New Life sits at 7-3 on the season and 1-1 in the conference.

The Eagles will return to the court on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. as they travel to Twin Cities Academy/Great River Tigers.

Tuesday night

The New Life Academy girls' basketball team came back home for a conference game against Maranatha on Tuesday night. The Eagles faced a 10-point deficit at the half and they ended up losing by 10 points in a 68-58 game.

New Life had three players reach double digits as Carly Hager led the team with 18 points. Bethany Brocker and McKayla Montgomery each finished with 16 and 10 points respectively. Kaitlyn Groeneweg also finished with eight points.

Monday night

Cannon Falls took a 35-18 lead at the half and never looked back as the New Life Academy girls' basketball team lost 65-41 on Monday night on the road.

Bethany Brocker led the team with 20 points, while Carly Hager ended up with 10 points. McKayla Montgomery also had a strong game finishing with eight points.