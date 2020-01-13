The game between Woodbury and Park for boys’ basketball means a little bit more for the Royals head coach Kent Getzlaff.

Getzlaff might be wearing blue and white, but he grew up bleeding green and white as a graduate of Park High School.

When this game approaches, there’s a little more focus and concentration in the crosstown rivalry game. Getzlaff’s players felt that energy and brought their own focus into the game, which allowed Woodbury to win 71-57 over Park on Tuesday night.

“These rivalries are always fun to be a part of whether it’s a player, coach or a fan,” Getzlaff said. “We’ll enjoy the win, but we have to learn from this as we get ready for the next couple of weeks of tough opponents.”

Park came to the Lion’s Den on Tuesday night to take on the Royals and the confidence started off in Woodbury’s favor with a 12-2 run to start. That lead didn’t phase the Wolfpack as they made a run at claiming the lead.

Park kept coming back to make it a close game for the majority of both halves, but ultimately it was Woodbury that kept that lead and made it a win.

“We played in our rhythm and allowed many different players to score,” said Parker McMorrow. “It’s great to see different scorers because it shows how much we rely on the team and not individuals.”

The Royals are known for their 3-pointers this season and a variety of shooters that can make a basket from behind-the-arc. The team had to rely on an inside presence because the 3-point percentage wasn’t working at a high percentage like most nights.

This allowed McMorrow to have an impressive night with 20 pouts and Donald West used his inside skills to score 10 points.

Devin Padelford and Blake Rohrer also had strong nights with nine and eight points respectively.

The physicality and versatility of the Royals has been something that’s grew throughout the season and Getzlaff is happy with the results. He said that this team could be a strong team as the players and coaches continue to learn and make key decisions.

“We had so many players score for us tonight,” West said. “That’s something we’ve been working at this whole season because we have a lot of talent on the team. We want to show it off, especially with the end of the season coming closer.”

Getzlaff added that this team is so much fun to work with and it’s due to the fact that each player focuses on the team goals and not the individuals.

Park’s head coach Mike Weah believes the same thing applies for the Wolfpack players as there are no egos and individual accomplishments that surpass the team goal.

Weah said he’s liked what he’s seen from this players and they’ve been improving each practice and each game.

Park had a variety of scorers as well with Evan Bearth leading the team with 19 points. Jayden Lane and Jack Blumberg also scored double digits with 12 and 11 points.

The biggest focus for the Wolfpack is continuing to stay fast on both ends of the court. Weah said that fast pace tempo was lacking at certain moments of the game, but he liked the fight from the team after facing an early deficit.

“We’ve just need to keep growing together because this team has a lot of skills to win some good games,” Weah said. “I’m excited to get back to practice this week and work on the details as we get ready for hopefully a strong push into February.”