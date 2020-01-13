The Red Wing gymnastics team took fourth place at the Farmington Invitational on Saturday. The Wingers finished with a team score of 129.45. Farmington won the invite with a 137.85.

Breck Bergin took third place on vault with a 9.3, while Carolyn Hanson was fifth on bars with a personal best (8.55) and fifth all-around (33.95).

Unfortunately for the Wingers, the injuries have piled on as Bergin had to be pulled from her floor routine due to a foot injury.

"Maddison Marking, Jaysa Dille, and Sylvia Marty have stepped up their amount of varsity time and have done well," said co-head coach Lisa Hanson. "We are very proud of how the girls are rally around each other and supporting their teammates."

Red Wing next competes against Northfield on Thursday at the Farmington Gymnastics Center.

Friday

Red Wing won its triangular meet against Rochester Century, Mayo and John Marshall on Friday. The Wingers scored a season-high 132.5 points. Century came in second with 131.175 points.

Breck Bergin won on vault with a personal-best 9.55 and was second on beam with an 8.4. Carolyn Hanson won the floor routine with a 9.35 and came in third on bars with an 8.0. Chloe Fox was not far behind on floor (9.15) with a second-place finish.

Hanson took second in all-around with a 34.05, while Bergin was third with a 33.825.

"Coming out with the season-high score and win is very exciting for us tonight," said Red Wing co-head coach Lisa Hanson. "We had to move several girls around and ask them to step up and they did. Maddison Marking, Sylvia Marty, and Jaysa Dille brought new skills to their routines and performed them well. Chloe Fox, who is always fun to watch on floor added a beautiful double full to receive a personal best score of 9.15."