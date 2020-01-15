The Lake City girls' basketball cruised to a 71-58 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.

Natalie Bremer poured in a game-high 31 points for the Tigers. Lilly Meincke scored 15 points. Mua Shones had 11 points and Grace Bany tallied 10 points.

Lake City next hosts Dover-Eyota on Thursday.

Kingsland 61, Randolph 59

Kingsland was able to hold off Randolph to earn a 61-59 win.

Meredith Taylor scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Rockets. Megan Erickson had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Paige Ford had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds and four assists.

Pine Island 66, K-W 62

Pine Island came out on top with a narrow 66-62 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.

The Panthers nearly doubled up the Knights in rebounds 45-23.

Brooke Sinning led the Panthers with 22 points and six rebounds. Krista Holzer recorded a double-double with 10 points and a whopping 22 rebounds. Alex Larson scored 16 points and Bailey Kennedy added six points.

Julianna Boyum scored a team-high 13 points for the Knights. Riley Dummer had 12 points. Madi Luebke scored 11 points and Sydney Burow added 10 points.

K-W next host fourth-ranked Rochester Lourdes on Friday.

Monday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell in a narrow loss to Cotter 46-41 on Monday.

Against a previously ranked team, the Cougars held their own as Cotter led 27-26 at the half.

"Cotter is a very good basketball team and their pressure is relentless," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "I am proud of how the girls handled their pressure and looked to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor. I know we lost by 5 but this was a good game versus a great team and we got better today."

Addie Voxland paced the Cougars with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Ali Hunstad and Natalie Dykes each scored nine points. Jakalyn Arendt added seven points.

Area Score:

Chatfield 68, Cannon Falls 64