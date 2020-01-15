Coon Rapids scored the first two goals of the game and never relinquished the lead as the Cardinals beat the Red Wing boys' hockey team 5-2 on Tuesday.

Khumani Pour scored the first goal of the game for the Cardinals at 9 minutes, 11 seconds of the first period. Jordan Blackowiak gave the Cardinals a two-goal advantage at 10:40 of the first.

Isaac French scored at 4:25 of the second to bring the Wingers to within one. The Wingers entered the locker room for the second intermission down a goal, but the Cardinals scored three unanswered goals in the third to widen the lead to 5-1. French scored his second of the game at 14:31 of the third, but it was all the Wingers would get to close out the game.

Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers stopped 23 of 28 shots on net.

Red Wing returns to the ice Thursday at home against Owatonna on Thursday.