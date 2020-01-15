The Red Wing boys' basketball were outshot in an 83-68 loss to Winona on Tuesday.

The Winhawks shot 58 percent from the field and 46 percent from behind the arc, while the Wingers were 41 percent from the field and 30 percent on 3-pointers.

DonTray Johnson led the Wingers with 17 points and four assists. Denval Atkinson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Deso Buck had 13 points. Cooper Chandler and Ben Kuehni each made a pair of 3-pointers. Chandler ended the night with 10 points and Kuenhi had eight points.

Red Wing hosts Rochester Mayo on Thursday.