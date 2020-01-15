Byron scored the first six points of the game and looked to have the edge on the Wildcats throughout the first half. The Wildcats kept chipping away on offense and held the Bears' perimeter shooters in check with its zone defense. Most of the points in the first half for the Bears came on putbacks after an offensive rebound.

Going into the second half, the Bears led 19-18. The Wildcats eventually went ahead and held the lead until the end. The Wildcats also held the Bears to just two 3-pointers made.

Will and Sam Opsahl each scored a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats. Conor O'Reilly had nine points and Tyson Christensen added four points.

Goodhue next faces Stewartville on Friday.

Lake City 71, K-M 45

Lake City won its eighth straight game in a 71-45 victory over Kasson-Mantorville.

Tiger Nate Heise finished the night with a game-high 25 points, 21 of which came in the first half. Reid Gastner recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Gastner also led the Tigers in assists with six. Jake Wohlers made four 3-pointers for 12 points and Justin Wohlers added eight points.

Lake City next hosts Cannon Falls on Friday.

Lourdes 69, Z-M 64

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Zach Hutton had a big scoring night, but Rochester Lourdes held off the Cougars for the win.

The Cougars led the Eagles 33-31 at the half. The Eagles jumped ahead, outscoring the Cougars 38-31 in the second.

Hutton led the Cougars with 27 points on four 3-pointers and a team-high six rebounds. Tanner Gates scored 13 points and Anthony Cylkowski had 10 points. Willie Holm contributed four points, six assists and three steals.

Z-M travels to Pine Island on Thursday.