The Red Wing girls' basketball team fell 56-52 in Rochester on Thursday despite a big night from Kyli Nelson.

The Wingers trailed 23-16 at the half. In the second, the Wingers put up 36 points but it wasn't enough to climb back.

Nelson led the Wingers with 29 points and made 9 of 17 from 3-point range. Sydnee Nelson had 10 points, while Sydney Rahn added five points, five rebounds and a team-high five steals. Abi Deming grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Red Wing lost for just the second time this season, moving to 14-2 overall and 10-2 in the Big 9. The Wingers next face Mankato West at home on Tuesday.

Tuesday

Red Wing poured in 51 points in the first half and never looked back, winning 75-38 over Winona on Tuesday.

The Wingers maintained its 51-15 lead at the half, outscoring the Winhawks 24-23 in the second.

Kyli Nelson paced the Wingers with 17 points, while making 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Sydney Rahn scored 13 points and led the team with three steals. Sydney Nelson had 10 points and Sammi Chandler added eight points. Abi Deming led the Wingers with seven rebounds and scored seven points.