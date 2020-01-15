The Red Wing girls' basketball team poured in 51 points in the first half and never looked back, winning 75-38 over Winona on Tuesday.

The Wingers maintained its 51-15 lead at the half, outscoring the Winhawks 24-23 in the second.

Kyli Nelson paced the Wingers with 17 points, while making 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Sydney Rahn scored 13 points and led the team with three steals. Sydney Nelson had 10 points and Sammi Chandler added eight points. Abi Deming led the Wingers with seven rebounds and scored seven points.

Red Wing next travel to take on Rochester Mayo on Thursday.