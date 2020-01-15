Winger Eliza DiNatale set the tone for the evening with a goal 27 seconds into the game. Mayo's Elizabeth Arendt tied the game at 6:02 of the first period, but DiNatale gave the Wingers a 2-1 lead 48 seconds later. Tatum Zylka scored at 8:04 of the first, then DiNatale scored her third of the period at 16:03 for a hat trick. Scout Copeland found the back of the net in the final minute of the first first to cap a five-goal first.

From there the Wingers piled on. Jamie Chaska scored twice with a goal in the second and one in the third. Ashlyn Hintz found the back of the net in the second as did DiNatale, who ended her five-point night with four goals.

Hintz and Winger defenseman Meg Grove each had three points. Hailey Ehlers made 26 saves in net for the Wingers.

Red Wing next faces Owatonna on Thursday.