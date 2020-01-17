Owatonna controlled the first period, scoring seven times en route to a 10-1 win over the Red Wing girls' hockey team on Thursday.

Grace Wolf set the tone for Owatonna with a goal 18 seconds into the game. Olivia Herzog made it 2-0 for the Huskies at 3 minutes, 21 seconds of the first. Macy Stanton increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal at 7:57 of the first.

The Huskies then scored two goals in the span of 47 seconds with Lillian Hunst scoring at 9:02 and Herzog burying her second of the game at 9:52. The Huskies closed the first with goals at 14:11 and 14:23.

Winger Allison Roe found the back of the net at 4:12 of the second, but the Huskies scored three unanswered goals to finish the game, including Herzog's third of the game at 0:56 of the third.

Winger goaltender Hailey Ehlers made 32 saves.

Red Wing (6-13-1) is currently scheduled to play Mankato East on Saturday.

Tuesday

Red Wing's offense exploded for nine goals in a lopsided 9-2 victory over Rochester Mayo Tuesday night.

Winger Eliza DiNatale set the tone for the evening with a goal 27 seconds into the game. Mayo's Elizabeth Arendt tied the game at 6:02 of the first period, but DiNatale gave the Wingers a 2-1 lead 48 seconds later. Tatum Zylka scored at 8:04 of the first, then DiNatale scored her third of the period at 16:03 for a hat trick. Scout Copeland found the back of the net in the final minute of the period to cap a five-goal first.

From there the Wingers piled on. Jamie Chaska scored twice with a goal in the second and one in the third. Ashlyn Hintz found the back of the net in the second as did DiNatale, who ended her five-point night with four goals.

Hintz and Winger defenseman Meg Grove each had three points. Hailey Ehlers made 26 saves in net for the Wingers.